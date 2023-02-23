82º

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

SPEED DEMONS: FBCA track tops charts in Woodlands Christian Academy Meet

Matthew Ogle

Vype

Tags: High School Sports, Houston High School Track
SPEED DEMONS: FBCA track tops charts in Woodlands Christian Academy Meet (Copyright (c) 2023 VYPE - All rights reserved)

The FBCA track and field teams were on fire at the recent Woodlands Christian Meet.

The Spring season has only just begun, but Head Coach Deon Minor and Eagles T&F are already set on leaving opposing teams in the dust.

Fort Bend Christian enjoyed a slew of top placement finishes, including...

...

GOLD

- Girls 4 x 100 Relay (49.83)

- Girls 4 x 200 Relay (1:44.10)

- Boys 4 x 100 Relay (43.18)

- Boys 4 x 200 Relay (1:30.19)

- Boys 200 M Sprint--Matthew Brown

- Boys 400 M Sprint--Max Granville

- Girls 200 M Sprint--Brooke Coleman

- Boys Shot Put--Ivan Jimmy-Ducksworth

...

SILVER

- Boys DMR Relay

- Boys Shot Put--Max Granville

- Girls 200 M Sprint--Daniella Hererra

...

BRONZE

- Boys 100 M Sprint--Braylon Gardoni

Max Granville

Brooke Coleman

Bryan Domino

Bayleigh Minor

Ivan Jimmy-Ducksworth

Lani Brown

Noah Brooks

Daniella Hererra

Gabbie Washington

Evyn Carpenter

Copyright (c) 2023 VYPE - All rights reserved