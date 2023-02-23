SPEED DEMONS: FBCA track tops charts in Woodlands Christian Academy Meet

The FBCA track and field teams were on fire at the recent Woodlands Christian Meet.

The Spring season has only just begun, but Head Coach Deon Minor and Eagles T&F are already set on leaving opposing teams in the dust.

Fort Bend Christian enjoyed a slew of top placement finishes, including...

...

GOLD

- Girls 4 x 100 Relay (49.83)

- Girls 4 x 200 Relay (1:44.10)

- Boys 4 x 100 Relay (43.18)

- Boys 4 x 200 Relay (1:30.19)

- Boys 200 M Sprint--Matthew Brown

- Boys 400 M Sprint--Max Granville

- Girls 200 M Sprint--Brooke Coleman

- Boys Shot Put--Ivan Jimmy-Ducksworth

...

SILVER

- Boys DMR Relay

- Boys Shot Put--Max Granville

- Girls 200 M Sprint--Daniella Hererra

...

BRONZE

- Boys 100 M Sprint--Braylon Gardoni

