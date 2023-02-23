Sources: Texans hiring Troy offensive line coach, former Patriots coach Cole Popovich as assistant line coach

HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 02: Houston Texans introduce DeMeco Ryans as head coach at NRG Stadium on February 02, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Texans are hiring Troy University offensive line coach Cole Popovich, a former New England Patriots co-offensive line coach, as an assistant offensive line coach, according to league sources.

The Texans previously replaced former offensive line coach George Warhop with Indianapolis Colts offensive line coach Chris Strausser, per sources.

Popovich joins the Texans as assistant offensive line coach Hal Hunter isn’t a part of coach DeMeco Ryans’ staff.

“Great coach, great man,” a league source said of Popovich.

Popovich was hired by Troy a year ago by coach Jon Sumrall.

Popovich, 38, is a former Patriots assistant running backs coach and coachin assistant who has also coached at the college level.

He coached at Minot State as an offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator and at Utah State, Fresno City College and Los Angeles Valley College.

He earned two Super Bowl rings with the Patriots.

He was a four-year starting offensive guard at Fresno State and a former freshman All-American.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com