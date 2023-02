After an impressive regular season, Fort Bend Christian Academy Girls Soccer is set for their matchup in the Area Round of the TAPPS State Playoffs.

The Eagles face their next obstacle today at 5:00 pm against St. Mary's Hall. If they emerge with a win, FBCA will only be three wins away from a State Title acquisition.

Check out the faces of FBCA Girls Soccer. They just might be holding up a trophy in the coming weeks.

Elizabeth Ingraham (Sr.-Captain)--CDM

Ruth Tamuno (Jr.)--CB/CDM

Kyra Whitman (Jr.)--Forward

Valentina Covarrubias (Jr.)--CAM

Ava Franco (So.)--GK

Lily Seifert (So.)--Attacking Mid

Sydney Ferguson (So.)--LW

Sloane Forastiere (So.)--RB