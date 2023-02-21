THE LIST: VYPE’s Top 25 Preseason Baseball Rankings

Greater Houston is loaded with State baseball powers. The competition is elite, and the coaching is some of the best in the country.

The usual power programs sit atop the rankings as they reload instead of rebuild. Friendswood was so close last season along with Ridge Point. Who will challenge for Bayou City supremacy in 2023?

Check out our Top 25. Also, check out our team-by-team analysis as we breakdown the Who's Who of H'Town baseball over the next few weeks.

VYPE’s PUBLIC SCHOOL BASEBALL TOP 20

No. 1 Pearland Oilers

No. 2 The Woodlands Highlanders

No. 3 Ridge Point Panthers

No. 4 Friendswood Mustangs

No. 5 Tompkins Falcons

No. 6 Lake Creek Lions

No. 7 Grand Oaks Grizzlies

No. 8 Cy Woods Wildcats

No. 9 Strake Jesuit Crusaders

No. 10 Oak Ridge War Eagles

No. 11 Katy Tigers

No. 12 Crosby Cougars

No. 13 Kingwood Mustangs

No. 14 Deer Park Deer

No. 15 Clear Creek Wildcats

No. 16 El Campo Ricebirds

No. 17 Cypress Ranch Mustangs

No. 18 Cy-Fair Bobcats

No. 19 Tomball Cougars

No. 20 LaPorte Bulldogs

No. 21 Barbers Hill Eagles

No. 22 Summer Creek Bulldogs

No. 23 Magnolia West Mustangs

No. 24 Katy Taylor Mustangs

No. 25 Lamar Texans

Others to Watch…

Bellaire Cardinals

Bridgeland Bears

Foster Falcons

Huffman Hargrave

Magnolia Bulldogs

Milby Buffs