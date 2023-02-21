THE LIST: VYPE’s Top 25 Preseason Baseball Rankings

Greater Houston is loaded with State baseball powers. The competition is elite, and the coaching is some of the best in the country.
The usual power programs sit atop the rankings as they reload instead of rebuild. Friendswood was so close last season along with Ridge Point. Who will challenge for Bayou City supremacy in 2023?
Check out our Top 25. Also, check out our team-by-team analysis as we breakdown the Who's Who of H'Town baseball over the next few weeks.
VYPE’s PUBLIC SCHOOL BASEBALL TOP 20
No. 1 Pearland Oilers
No. 2 The Woodlands Highlanders
No. 3 Ridge Point Panthers
No. 4 Friendswood Mustangs
No. 5 Tompkins Falcons
No. 6 Lake Creek Lions
No. 7 Grand Oaks Grizzlies
No. 8 Cy Woods Wildcats
No. 9 Strake Jesuit Crusaders
No. 10 Oak Ridge War Eagles
No. 11 Katy Tigers
No. 12 Crosby Cougars
No. 13 Kingwood Mustangs
No. 14 Deer Park Deer
No. 15 Clear Creek Wildcats
No. 16 El Campo Ricebirds
No. 17 Cypress Ranch Mustangs
No. 18 Cy-Fair Bobcats
No. 19 Tomball Cougars
No. 20 LaPorte Bulldogs
No. 21 Barbers Hill Eagles
No. 22 Summer Creek Bulldogs
No. 23 Magnolia West Mustangs
No. 24 Katy Taylor Mustangs
No. 25 Lamar Texans
Others to Watch…
Bellaire Cardinals
Bridgeland Bears
Foster Falcons
Huffman Hargrave
Magnolia Bulldogs
Milby Buffs