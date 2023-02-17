Travis Scott brings stars out to raise money for HBCU Baseball Classic

Houston rapper Travis Scott has recently teamed up with the Houston Astros on various charity events, including the Cactus Jack Classic. Scott’s foundation along with the Astros brought six HBCU baseball teams to play at Minute Maid Park over the weekend.
To help raise money for his foundation’s scholarship fund, Scott hosted a celebrity softball game at Minute Maid Park Thursday night, featuring stars like Reggie Jackson, Paul Wall, Adrian Peterson and more.
