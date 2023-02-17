Travis Scott brings stars out to raise money for HBCU Baseball Classic

HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 16: Travis Scott attends the 2023 Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Minute Maid Park on February 16, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Houston rapper Travis Scott has recently teamed up with the Houston Astros on various charity events, including the Cactus Jack Classic. Scott’s foundation along with the Astros brought six HBCU baseball teams to play at Minute Maid Park over the weekend.

SEE ALSO: First-ever Cactus Jack HBCU classic coming to Houston this weekend

To help raise money for his foundation’s scholarship fund, Scott hosted a celebrity softball game at Minute Maid Park Thursday night, featuring stars like Reggie Jackson, Paul Wall, Adrian Peterson and more.

Houston rapper Travis Scott has recently teamed up with the Houston Astros on various charity events, including the Cactus Jack Classic.

Houston rapper Travis Scott has recently teamed up with the Houston Astros on various charity events, including the Cactus Jack Classic. Scott’s foundation along with the Astros brought six HBCU baseball teams to play at Minute Maid Park over the weekend.