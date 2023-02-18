48º

First-ever Cactus Jack HBCU classic coming to Houston this weekend

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Several southern college baseball teams are taking over Minute Maid Park in downtown Houston for the debut of the Cactus Jack HBCU Classic this weekend.

“The Classic will be the first of its kind held in Houston since the Astros hosted the MLB Urban Invitational that exclusively featured Historically Black Colleges and Universities back in 2013,” the MLB’s website read.

The nine-game baseball tournament is putting six HBCUs up against each other including Houston’s Prairie View A&M University and Texas Southern University.

Other schools on the roster include Southern University, Grambling State, Jackson State, and Mississippi Valley State University.

Additionally, 2,500 fans each day will receive an exclusive Travis Scott Bobblehead presented by Cactus Jack Foundation, according to a release.

The Classic starts Friday and will run through Sunday.

Tickets are $10 per person for each game day.

Click here for tickets

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

