Sugar Land Space Cowboys to host the Houston Astros in series of exhibition games ahead of season opener

SUGAR LAND, Texas – The Sugar Land Space Cowboys will host the Houston Astros at Constellation Field for a series of exhibition games starting Monday.

A news release said, the exhibition game will serve as one of the marquee events in Sugar Land’s history, as the Houston Astros will make their first-ever appearance as a Major League Baseball team of any kind at Constellation Field.

“It’s an honor to be hosting the inaugural exhibition games between the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and the Houston Astros at Constellation Field,” said Elizabeth Huff, director of economic development for the City of Sugar Land in a statement. “Our long-standing partnership with Constellation Field and the Space Cowboys has brought invaluable opportunities to the City of Sugar Land, helping to elevate local businesses throughout the community and position Sugar Land as a premiere travel destination.”

Both teams will first meet on March 27 at Constellation Field beginning at 7:10 p.m. Tickets for the March 27 game can be found here.

Then they’ll meet once more at Minute Maid Park on March 28. Tickets for that game can be found here.

The Space Cowboys will begin their regular season on March 31 and host the Round Rock Express for their Home Opener on April 4.

Meanwhile, the Houston Astros will have their Home Opener on March 31, hosting the Chicago White Sox.

