Peña commits to play for Dominican Republic in World Baseball Classic, sources say

Jeremy Peña #3 of the Houston Astros poses for photo during Photo Day at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on March 16, 2022 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

World Series MVP and Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña has committed to play in the World Baseball Classic for the Dominican Republic, according to a league source.

Though widely expected, the process of Peña’s commitment came recently, when the Dominican Republic team invited the shortstop to play, and Peña accepted. The Astros have cleared Pena to participate in the World Baseball Classic, an MLB source tells KPRC 2.

The Dominican Republic team will heavily feature Astros players, especially in the pitching staff where Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier are expected to make up the bulk of the starting rotation along with Florida Marlins 2022 NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara.

Astros relievers Rafael Montero and Bryan Abreu are committed to pitch for the Dominican Republic as well, per a league source. Hector Neris is also expected to pitch in the World Baseball Classic for the Dominican Republic.

Back in December, Dominican Republic GM Nelson Cruz joked that his pitching staff would be Alcantara, then just “let the Astros take care of it.” Team D.R. is one of the favorites in the World Baseball Classic.