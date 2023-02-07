Sources: Texans request permission to interview Commanders’ Chris Harris, Jets’ Marquand Manuel for defensive coordinator job

HOUSTON – The Texans have requested-notified the Washington Commanders that they want to interview secondary coach Chris Harris for their defensive coordinator vacancy, according to a league source.

Harris interviewed last week for the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator vacancy created when DeMeco Ryans was hired by the Texans.

The Texans have requested permission to interview New York Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel, according to a league source.

Manuel, 43, is a former Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator.

A former University of Florida standout defensive back and Bengals sixth-round draft pick, Manuel played in the NFL for eight seasons. He has coached for the Seattle Seahawks, Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles and Jets.

The Texans had interest in 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek for their defensive coordinator position, but sources emphasized that Kocurek will remain with the 49ers. Kocurek, a Texas Tech graduate and former NFL defensive lineman, could potentially receive an upgraded salary and/or job title.

The Texans also have interest in 49ers defensive passing game specialist and secondary coach Cory Undlin, a former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator,, according to sources.

Undlin, 51, was previously a defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions under former coach Matt Patricia before the staff was fired after the 2020 season. He has been an assistant coach for the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, Lions and 49ers.

Undlin earned Super Bowl rings with the Patriots as a defensive assistant in 2004 and with the Eagles in 2017 as a defensive backs coach.

Harris was a Chicago Bears safety and a second-team All-Pro selection. He also played for the Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars. He recorded 439 career tackles, 16 interceptions and eight forced fumbles.

Harris, 40, has coached for the Bears, Los Angeles Chargers and Commanders.

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com