FBCA Student-Athletes Sign National Letters of Intent to Continue Athletic Careers at Collegiate Level

Sugar Land, Texas — Fort Bend Christian Academy students and families gathered on campus on Wednesday, February 1, to celebrate five outstanding athletes as they signed National Letters of Intent to play sports at the collegiate level. Three athletes signed to play football, one signed to play football and baseball, and one athlete signed for cheerleading.

Brady Dever has committed to play Division I Football and Baseball for Brown University in Rhode Island. He has played football for six years and baseball for 15 years, a three year varsity letterman, and has been at FBCA since his sophomore year. Brady has received many awards during his time at FBCA. He has been awarded in football for District MVP, District Offensive MVP, 1st Team All District (2021, 2022), 1st and 2nd team All State, VYPE Player of the Year (2021, 2022), and TAPPS Division 2 Player of the Year. In baseball, Brandy was awarded 1st Team All State, 1st Team All District, Houston Newcomer of the Year, Perfect Game Top 500 Player in the Country, and more. His favorite memory was winning the football state championship and hitting a walk off grand slam last summer. While at Brown, Brady will major in Economics.

Bryan Domino has committed to play Division I Football for the University of Houston in Houston, Texas. He has played football for 13 years, two of those years at FBCA. Bryan has received numerous awards during his time at FBCA. He has received 1st Team All State (2021, 2022), Finalist for Touchdown Club Offensive Player, Wide Receiver of the Year Finalist, and has been recognized by VYPE and numerous other organizations across the Greater Houston area. His favorite memories include winning the football state championship this season and learning how to correctly play the game, scoring touchdowns, making big plays and winning. He plans to study Kinesiology with an emphasis in Sports Management.

Braylon Gardoni has committed to play Division I Football for Columbia University in New York City. Braylon has played football for 12 years and is a three year varsity starter at FBCA. He was awarded 1st Team All State Wide Receiver (2021, 2022), All District Wide Receiver (2020, 2021, 2022), Co-Offensive MVP, and Academic All State (2021, 2022). His favorite memory is winning the football state championship this season. Braylon plans to major in business and finance.

Nina Singleton has committed to NAIA Division 1 COED Competitive Cheer for Xavier University of Louisiana. Nina has cheered at FBCA for all four years of high school and cheered competitively for 13 years. Her favorite FBCA memories are cheering for the football team and the TAPPS Cheer Competitions. Nina has been awarded and recognized by TAPPS Varsity Cheer 1st Team All State (2022), All State Honorable Mention (2019, 2020, 2021), 2nd Team All State (2021, 2022), All Star Tumbling Award, THE ONE National Champion, Jamfest National Champion, and NCA National Champion. Nina plans to study Psychology Pre-Medicine and attend Physician Assistant School.

Lucas Vargas-Diaz has committed to play Division I football for the University of Miami in Florida. Lucas has played football at FBCA for two years and has been awarded All District, ranked number 9 offensive lineman in Texas, and was the number 27 overall private school recruit. His favorite FBCA memory is beating Regents School on the last drive of the game and winning a State Championship this season. Lucas plans to major in Biology.

“FBCA is very proud of these athletes and their accomplishments. They are all extremely talented and make the FBCA community proud,” said Aaron Carpenter, FBCA Director of Athletics. “We are very excited to see what lies ahead for these dedicated student-athletes as they continue at their respective universities.”