Sources: Texans complete interview with Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown

HOUSTON – Thomas Brown, a key assistant with the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl championship winner two seasons ago, interviewed Tuesday for the Texans’ head coaching job, according to league sources.

A former Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons running back drafted in the sixth round by Atlanta after being the fifth all-time leading rusher at Georgia in school history, Brown, 36, is the Rams’ assistant head coach and tight ends coach. He previously coached the running backs for the Rams, who won the Super Bowl two seasons ago.

He’s the sixth candidate to interview with the Texans, interviewing in-person, and followed Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Brown has coached at Georgia, Wisconsin, South Carolina and Miami and has coached running backs Sony Michel, Melvin Gordon and several other top players, including Rams tight end Tyler Higbee.

“My draw to football coaching initially wasn’t about football coaching,” Brown said last season. “My passion for X’s and O’s probably came four to five years down the road. For me, I was big on relationships. It was about helping players maximize their ability and also find their passions outside of football.”

Brown joined the Rams’ staff in 2020 and he was promoted to assistant head coach after one season.

“He’s got such a unique, educated and impressive thought process as it relates to a lot of things outside of football,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “That’s why he’s also the assistant head coach. I heavily lean on him with some things where he runs some leadership group meetings. He has a great pulse for the team.”

Brown shifted to tight ends this season to diversify his coaching experience and make even more of an impact on the Rams’ offense.

“The tight end is a position that you’re really involved in all phases of the offense. So, I think it only expands on the knowledge and understanding,” McVay said. “It was one of the most beneficial things that I was able to do as a coach. He’s really attacked the role with the right mindset and mentality.

“He’s one of the greatest competitors I’ve ever been around. He’s got such a great disposition. Very matter of fact, secure of himself, demanding of his guys. Any time that you’re a great coach, you have a big picture perspective, and he’s always had that. I’m a big believer in listen, learn, and then you can lead the right way. Being able to listen and learn from Thomas has helped me in a lot of ways.”

Brown interviewed last season with the Miami Dolphins for the head coaching job that went to Mike McDaniel.

“When it comes to tight ends, it’s about being a great communicator,” Brown said. “It’s about being able to try to provide clarity, being able to try to provide a spark to that room and make sure I maximize every guy’s ability.”

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com

