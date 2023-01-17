Former Houston Texans player charged with kidnapping in Mississippi, NBC News reports

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 20: Defensive lineman Jerrell Powe #95 of the Houston Texans looks on from the sideline during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on October 20, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Texans 30-23. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – A former Houston Texans player has been arrested and charged with kidnapping in Mississippi, NBC News reports.

Jerrell Powe, 35, who played football for Ole Miss in college and played several seasons in the NFL, including with the Houston Texans in 2014, was booked into the Madison County Detention Center on a kidnapping charge Thursday at 7:30 p.m., booking records show.

Ridgeland police officers found Powe, and accomplice Gavin Bates, 35, at a Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway Thursday, police chief Brian Myers told NBC affiliate WLBT of Jackson. Ridgeland is about 10 miles northeast of Jackson.

Police said a victim contacted police and told officers he was kidnapped “against his will” and was “forced to withdraw money” at the bank, Myers said.

The victim is safe, the police chief said, and the matter is under investigation, the station reported.

Click here to read more.