WANTING MORE: Experience, Talent make both Cain teams dangerous in District

Like all hurricanes, the Klein Cain Soccer programs are building in strength.

The boys’ team has reached the postseason in back-to-back seasons and is looking to advance past the first round in 2023.

Last season, Cain finished third in the district and was eliminated from the playoffs by Bridgeland (2-1). Back in the fold is District co-Midfielder of the Year, Nathan Martinez, who is Cain’s quiet quarterback. He directs the motion of the offense and is a pin-point passer.

Omar Contreras also lends a hand in the midfield, while Jesus Belandria holds down the defensive end. Atsoma Agbu can put the ball in the net along with Donny Cacaj. They are going to need to score in bunches in this tough district.

Klein Cain Girls Soccer

The girls’ team narrowly missed the postseason, in 2022, with a 10-10-2 record, but should be a lock for the playoffs this year.

The ‘Canes are senior-heavy and balanced throughout their roster. Kate Heineman and Erica Cervantes push the ball from the midfield, feeding the ball to Isabella Harrington and Riley Brown.

Julie Raup and Sidnee Smith lead the defense and Morgan Oliver (Mary Hardin Baylor-signee) anchors the net. Emily Quiroga can relieve Oliver when needed.

“The culture has sunk in after my first year and the chemistry is much better, coming into this season. They know what to expect,” Coach Christie Mestayer said.

“I don’t t want that fourth playoff spot, I want the second or third spot and I know we are capable of that .”

