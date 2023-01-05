‘It’s been rough, hasn’t it?’: Inside the Texans final stretch of the season

HOUSTON – Hello to all of you KPRC 2 and KPRC 2+ viewers and social media followers and KPRC 2 Insiders out there! This is KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy checking in with your weekly Houston Texans newsletter!

Happy New Year to everyone, and now that we have turned the page to 2023, we are only days away from this Texans season finally coming to an end. It’s been rough, hasn’t it?

State of the Texans right now

The Texans stand 2-13-1 on the year after their blowout loss at home to the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Sunday 31-3. Listen, there were no high expectations for obvious reasons going into this contest, but the way the Texans had been playing of late we all had hope that they could pull this one out right? Wrong. After beating Tennessee on the road and then close losses to powerhouses like the Chiefs and Cowboys, Houston laid a big egg at NRG in front of the few fans that actually showed up to watch. Complete debacle and wrapped up a winless “home” season in 2022.

What’s happening this week?

The Texans close out their season Sunday at Indy against the Colts with actually a lot riding on it and of course I’m not talking about the playoffs. The Texans are eyeing that No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick and to claim it they simply need to lose to the Colts. Do that and No. 1 is locked up. But…if they win at Indy and the Bears lose to the Vikings which should happen then Chicago would overtake Houston and claim the number one pick with the Texans dropping to No. 2. I’ll have none of that. Lose guys and let’s get this wrapped up and start looking at tape of QB Bryce Young and a few others.

What’s the next step after the season ends?

Good question everyone is talking about. Owner Cal McNair has decisions to make moving forward and that begins with GM Nick Caserio’s future. If Cal still trusts Caserio then he’ll have to ride with him during this very important stretch of Texans team history the next few months. Caserio will need to make a call on Lovie Smith’s future and if Lovie stays then what changes will happen with the staff? Is OC Pep Hamilton out? Or if Caserio parts ways with Lovie then what? Who is out there that fits what this franchise needs right now? I am a big fan of Sean Payton but if he comes then he will want the HC and GM power and Caserio would be shown the door.

Stay tuned because the fun begins around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon after the Texans game ends in Indy. Hopefully with a loss and the No. 1 pick in hand.

