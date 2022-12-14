A little progress for Houston Texans, but still not enough to get a win

Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) is seen during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 27-23. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Where things stand right now

It’s not a fun topic to talk about these days in H-Town, right? The Texans are sitting at 1-11-1 after 12 games. Have they shown progress of late? The answer is yes, but it’s not enough to show up in the win column. There are four weeks left on this meltdown of a season and then we start counting down to the NFL Draft.

The path to the draft

As I write this newsletter in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, I just checked and we are 134 days away from the start to the 2023 NFL Draft, which ramps up on April 27 if you are counting at home and I know you are. We all are!

So where do you stand with that #1 pick the Texans will land? QB Bryce Young from Alabama, QB C.J Stroud from Ohio State, EDGE Will Anderson from Alabama? Not happy with any of these? What about trading that #1 for more picks?

I’m personally not 100% sold that Bryce Young is a franchise QB. Comes from BAMA and all that but his durability in the NFL and lack of size concern me. I need more time to look at the prospects to get a better feel.

News and notes

RB Dameon Pierce could be out vs. KC. He sprained his ankle late in the loss to the Cowboys.

He may also hold back on the QB shuffle with Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel. The team has to sign Driskel to a deal because he is out of elevations from the practice squad.

Houston Texans quarterback Jeff Driskel (6) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Texans nearly pulled off the shocker over Dallas and wound up falling 27-23. They should have won the game and punched it in on that late drive inside the five-yard line when the Cowboys stuffed Driskel on 4th and goal. The Texans OL was really good in Pass Pro and didn’t allow a sack. That was the first time all season the Dallas defense had not registered a sack.

What’s next?

The Kansas City Chiefs come to town. Get ready for QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce, who have always put on a clinic when they visited NRG Stadium.

Enjoy the game Sunday at noon and happy holidays!