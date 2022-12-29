Texans’ Tytus Howard cleared from NFL concussion protocol: ‘I feel fine,’ returning to right tackle spot

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 18: Tytus Howard #71 of the Houston Texans runs onto the field during introductions against the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Texans veteran right offensive tackle Tytus Howard has been cleared under the NFL concussion protocol and is looking forward to playing Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Howard is set to return to his usual right tackle spot with rookie Kenyon Green recovered from a sprained ankle and being inserted at left guard again.

“You go through the concussion protocol to make sure you don’t have headaches or [stuff] like that,” Howard said Friday inside the Texans’ locker room. “I feel fine. I feel good. I’m ready to go.”

Howard suffered a concussion against the Tennessee Titans and left the game.

“I felt good after the game,” Howard said. “I felt good the whole week, but it’s always a process. They’re trying to protect us as players. I felt fine the whole way, so I should be good. It’s football. I’ve been hit a lot my whole life, had bad hits. I wasn’t scared or nothing like that. It’s just part of it.”

Howard played left guard the past two games with Green out with a sprained ankle and Charlie Heck stepping in for him at right tackle.

Howard prefers to play right tackle, which is his natural position.

“I’m ready to go, I’m used to it by now,” Howard said. “I think I’m comfortable by now. I prefer to play tackle. I’m always trying to do whatever I can for the team, help out wherever I’m needed.”

A former first-round draft pick from Alabama State, Howard had his fifth-year club option exercised before this season.

“Tytus has done a fantastic job,” offensive line coach George Warhop said. “As you guys remember, even last year when I first got here, I said Tytus is a guy that can play multiple spots. He can be a good player inside.

“He can be a good player outside, and he’s just proven that. He’s been very good for us a tackle. He went in there at guard. He’s been very good for us in there. I think Tytus is just a testament to the player he is.”

Green got hurt against the Dallas Cowboys and missed games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans, but his ankle has improved significantly. Green indicated he will play Sunday.

“It was good to see him back on the practice field, so we’re just taking it day to day,” offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton said.

Green has practiced the past three days.

“Everybody is getting better,” Texans coach Lovie Smith said. “Some of the players that didn’t play last week, like Kenyon Green, hopefully, they will be available for us.”

Center-guard Jimmy Morrissey remains in the NFL concussion protocol. Rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano isn’t practicing due to a hyperextended right knee and bruised quadriceps sustained against the Titans. Texans guard Justin McCray’s hamstring injury is getting better.

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks didn’t practice Thursday, but returned Friday and is set to play Sunday.

“They are feeling well, feeling good, all that,” Smith said earlier this week of Howard and the other players who are in the concussion protocol. “You can start the process, and we’ve been evaluating them. Both of them felt really good after the game.

“Again, we have a concussion protocol that we put the players through. If they are ready to go, we’ll be ready for them to go. If not, we’ll wait until they are completely healthy and ready to play.”

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com