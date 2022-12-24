Unconventional touchdown off Davis Mills fumble ties game for Texans, Tytus Howard being evaluated for concussion

(Mark Zaleski, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) works in the pocket against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Texans tied the game in unconventional fashion Saturday against the Tennessee Titans.

Texans quarterback Davis Mills scrambled toward the end zone when he fumbled and running back Rex Burkhead recovered the loose football in the end zone for the touchdown, tying the game on a Ka’imi Fairbairn extra point.

The touchdown tied the game following a 48-yard touchdown run by Titans star running back Derrick Henry opened the scoring. The Texans later took a 10-7 lead on a 25-yard field goal from kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn.

Texans left offensive guard Tytus Howard is being evaluated for a concussion after suffering a head injury in the first quarter. Although Howard was able to walk off the field under his own power after being attended to by trainers, they immediately took away his helmet.

Howard was first evaluated on the sideline by team medical staff in the blue medical tent.

After that examination, he went to the locker room for further testing. The Texans said the former first-round draft pick from Alabama State is questionable to return.

Howard was the replacement for injured rookie guard Kenyon Green, shifting over from his natural right tackle position.

With Howard at left guard for the second consecutive week, Charlie Heck started at right tackle.

When Howard left the game, the Texans replaced him with reserve center-guard Jimmy Morrissey at left guard. The Texans have had some success running the football with Royce Freeman, the primary replacement for injured rookie running back Dameon Pierce.

Pierce was placed on injured reserve a week ago with a high-ankle sprain. Pierce leads all rookie running backs in rushing yards.

In another injury update, rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano suffered a knee injury and is questionable to return.

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com