Phenoms on the Pitch; Klein Soccer riding last season’s success into 2023

What a year it was for the Klein High School Girls’ Soccer Team in 2022, as the Bearkats won District and advanced to the Regional Final.

The ‘Kats are back with state title aspirations in 2023 as some key playmakers return to the huddle. The girls finished 21-4-2 overall;10-0-2 in the district last season and hope to ride that momentum this winter.

Tiana Thompson

The leader is Tiana Thompson, a returning first-team, all-state selection, and Stephen F. Austin signee. Maddie Nissen (Northern Michigan signee) will help with the scoring after earning first-team, all-region accolades. Ashley Wilson and Elena Siekas (Concordia-St . Paul) will be huge keys on the offensive side of the ball as well and should have breakout seasons.

Klein High Boys Soccer Bradley Collier (Vype)

The boys had a successful season on the pitch, reaching the Regional Quarterfinals before bowing out to MacArthur. The Bearkats were fourth in district play, racking up a 12-8-2 overall record.

Back in goal is first-team, all-region selection Julio Mata, who keeps the ball out of the net. Parker Bowman is great on the attack along with Michael Wells. Stephen Atienza is stellar as a defensive midfielder. If everything goes according to plan, Klein High’s winter regular season should bear fruit throughout the spring.

Madalyn Nissen

Julio Mata

Ashley Wilson

Parker Bowman

Elena Siekas