Looking ahead to 2026: Houston-area representatives visit Qatar for behind-the-scenes look at the World Cup

The 2026 World Cup may be four years away, but several representatives from Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. (including Houston), are getting a behind-the-scenes look at what to expect.

Harris County-Houston Sports Authority CEO Janis Burke and NRG Park Assistant General Manager Lea Mastaglio, were among over 180 participants in the FIFA World Cup Future Host City Observation Program which took place in Qatar during the 2022 World Cup Dec. 3-7.

According to a news release, program participants saw firsthand the logistical planning and operations behind hosting the World Cup, including ticketing, security, spectator experiences, and much more.

“It has been such a rewarding experience to participate in the Future Host City Observation Program in Qatar,” said Burke. “This ‘behind-the-scenes’ look at the operational demands of organizing the World Cup is a valuable learning opportunity as our preparations get underway. We are committed to delivering an unmatched World Cup experience in Houston, and 2026 will be here before we know it. We can’t wait to welcome the world to Houston and showcase our amazing and innovative city.”

Houston will host several World Cup matches alongside 10 other cities in the US, three in Mexico, and two in Canada in the summer of 2026.

