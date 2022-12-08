World Cup 2022 quarterfinals: Here’s where, when you can watch all the action

(Martin Meissner, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between France and Poland, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

The 2022 World Cup has reached the quarterfinals stage. Eight teams now remain.

Watch parties in Houston

Houston Dynamo FC will be hosting official watch parties for the 2022 World Cup at Pitch 25 (2120 Walker St, Houston). For more information, click here.

Where to watch the World Cup at home

All World Cup games will be televised on FOX in English.

Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, will stream all 64 games with Spanish-language commentary. Games in the Round of 16 and beyond require a Premium subscription.

Games begin at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

For the full televised schedule, click here.

How would Extra Time work?

According to NBC Los Angeles, if the score ends in a tie after 90 minutes, the game goes into Extra Time -- consisting of two 15-minute sessions with one-minute breaks in between. No matter how many goals are scored (aka the “Golden Goal” rule), the full 30 minutes of extra time are played in its entirety.

If after Extra Time the score remains in a tie, then a best-of-five penalty shootout takes place.

What’s the schedule like?

Friday, Dec. 9

Croatia vs. Brazil - 9 a.m.

Netherlands vs. Argentina - 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Morocco vs. Portugal - 9 a.m.

England vs. France - 1 p.m.

Looking ahead....

SEMI-FINALS - Begin Tuesday, Dec. 13

THIRD PLACE PLAYOFF - Saturday, Dec. 17; 9 a.m.

FINAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME - Sunday, Dec. 18; 9 a.m.

For full team info, click here.