THE WRAP: Bordas earns all-state honors to lead SPX cross; photo gallery

The SPX Panthers cross-country program had a solid 2022, and with some talent returning, the future looks bright.

While several runners were in contention in some highly-competitive meets, the star of the St. Pius was senior Anna Bordas. Bordas finished 10th overall in the TAPPS 6A XC Championship.

She earned first-team, all-state honors for her phenomenal performance, which is a remarkable way to conclude her high school career at St. Pius X.

The boys team finished ninth in the TAPPS Championship, with their top runners being freshmen Noah Williams and Mason Collette, who placed in the 16 and 17 spots.

Coach Erin Van Wassenhove has plenty of talent to work with once next season rolls around. Therefore, a resurgence is anticipated in Panther XC.

First-Team All-State Winner--Anna Bordas

SPX Panthers Girls Varsity XC

