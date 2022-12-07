THE DECISION: Willis’ 5-Star Lagway ready to commit

The nation’s eyes will be on Willis, Texas (pop. 8,700) tomorrow as 5-Star QB DJ Lagway, Jr., will make his college decision live on ESPN in front of family, friends, teammates, coaches and his community.

"It's amazing, just being able to do this in front of everybody I've grown up with," he said. "I wouldn't be where I'm at today without them, they've been with me through the ups and downs. I'm excited to able to share this moment with them."

Pushing up his commitment date was a big move, and had his Top 10 favorites making a push to get a commitment from the 2024 QB as the center piece for next year's class. His Top 10 includes Arkansas, Alabama, Baylor, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and USC.

He did mention that Baylor, Texas A&M, Clemson and USC have been closing strong in his recruitment.

"I want to go to a program that will help me develop and that feels like home," he said. "And give me the best college experience. I’m ready to get rolling on recruitment. I want to help build the No. 1 class in the nation."

So, what's the message to the school and fan-base receiving his early commitment?

"Be ready, it's going to be exciting," he said. "I'm going to bring in the best... I'm going to go out and compete, and hopefully bring a National Championship to the school."