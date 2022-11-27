Braxton, Santana spark Tulsa to 37-30 upset over Houston

TDECU Stadium, the new football stadium for the NCAA college football Houston Cougars, is shown Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2014, in Houston. Houston will open their season in the new stadium Friday, Aug. 29th when they play Texas-San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – Braylon Braxton passed for 316 yards and three touchdowns — including two long ones to JuanCarlos Santana — and also ran for a score to help Tulsa upset Houston 37-30 on Saturday night.

It was all Houston early, as the Cougars used a 68-yard punt return score by Nathaniel Dell and Clayton Tune's 27-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Golden to lead 14-3 after one quarter.

Tulsa's Jack Long and Houston's Kyle Ramsey traded field goals before Braxton hit Keylon Stokes for a 1-yard score to get Tulsa (5-7, 3-5 American Athletic Conference) within 17-13 with 3:58 left before halftime. From there, Tune connected with Dell for a 13-yard touchdown, but Braxton answered with a 37-yard touchdown run and the Golden Hurricane trailed 24-20 at intermission.

Braxton and Santana teamed up for a 52-yard touchdown just two minutes into the third quarter to give Tulsa a 27-24 lead. Ramsey's second field goal tied the game at 27 after three quarters.

Braxton gave Tulsa the lead for good when he hooked up with Santana for a 25-yard score midway through the fourth quarter.

Braxton completed 25 of 43 passes and carried 11 times for a team-high 51 yards. Santana had six receptions for a career-high 169 yards.

Tune completed 26 of 47 passes for 386 yards with one interception for Houston (7-5, 5-3). Dell finished with nine catches for 161 yards.

Tulsa ended with a victory for the fifth straight season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25