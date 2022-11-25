There’s good news for Astros fans in 2023, key coaches and players are coming back

Hey Astros fans! Hope you’ve had a great Thanksgiving week. This is KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy checking in with this week’s Astros Newsletter. We will be touching base fairly regularly during offseason as news warrants and to keep you updated on all things about your 2022 World Series Champs!

COACHES RETURNING IN 2023 AND BEYOND

Once the World Series wrapped up, one of the Astros top priorities was shoring up the coaching staff for skipper Dusty Baker. Pretty much a no brainer but when you win, big interest usually follows from other clubs seeking to revamp their coaching staff.

Good news for Baker and the Astros! Respected hitting coach Alex Cintron is coming back after he announced his new deal through 2025 on his social media page on Monday. Cintron was in the last year of his deal but now is signed through 2025 after a two-year extension. He had some interest from a few teams but remaining in Houston was a priority for him. The Astros other hitting coach Troy Snitker is also coming back. Pitching coach Josh Miller is also set to return in 2023 after leading this great staff in 2022.

CLUB TENDERS CONTRACTS TO SELECT PLAYERS

Last Friday was a deadline for the Astros and all MLB teams to tender contracts to eligible players they wanted back in 2023. One player the Astros did not tender was pitcher Josh James who had dealt with injuries on and off in recent seasons. I would imagine he won’t have a problem landing elsewhere. He’s a big righthander with a big arm and can be effective when healthy.

The Astros did make obvious tenders to some key names by the deadline. No shocker with the likes of Dubon, Stanek, Maton, Taylor, Javier, Tucker, Urquidy and Valdez. No worries Astros nation, they are all good to go.

COUNTDOWN TO SPRING TRAINING

Yes, we all know they just won the World Series but it’s not too soon to start promoting their return when Spring Training ramps up in February. They’ll report to West Palm Beach for the 7th season.

Here’s a look at their spring training game schedule.

For now, let the winter madness continue as free agency ramps up after Thanksgiving and into early 2023 for some select free agents. The Astros will be looking for the right fit as owner Jim Crane leads the search. He’ll also be looking for a new General Manager. He’s not in a rush though as he indicated after the news conference announcing that Dusty Baker would be back. Crane will use the next several weeks to talk to candidates before locking in on his choice in early January.