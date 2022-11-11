Houston Astros part ways with GM James Click ahead of 2023 season

James Click, the newly-hired Houston Astros general manager, talks during a baseball press conference Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Minute Maid Park in Houston. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros and owner Jim Crane announced Friday that the team has parted ways with General Manager James Click.

The team said in a news release that Click will not enter a renewal for the 2023 season. He served three years.

“We are grateful for all of James’ contributions,” Crane said in a statement. “We have had great success in each of his three seasons, and James has been an important part of that success. I want to personally thank him and wish him and his family well moving forward.”

This comes after the Houston Astros scored their second World Series victory during the 2022 season.

The Astros said in a statement that announcements regarding the structure of baseball operations will come at a later time.

Click was hired from the Tampa Bay Rays before the 2020 season and appeared increasingly distant from owner Jim Crane, according to the Associated Press.

Click said Tuesday at the general managers meetings in Las Vegas that his contract expired Oct. 31 and the situation had not been addressed.

He also said that he was given little advance notice of Wednesday’s news conference, where the Astros announced that manager Dusty Baker was given a one-year contract.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.