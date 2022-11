Last Thursday, six of The Woodlands Christian Academy student-athletes signed their National Letters of Intent to go play at the next level.

The six athletes who signed were: Katelynn Holloway (UMHB) for volleyball; Wyatt Boeker (Air Force) for basketball; and golfers Aaron Pounds (Texas A&M), Jack Usner (Texas A&M), Jake Maggert (Texas A&M) and Sam McClure (Southwestern).

Check out the video below as VYPE was on Campus for TWCA’s signing day and caught up with all the athletes who signed.