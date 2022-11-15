Second Baptist School Signs Six Athletes To Compete At The Next Level

It was a celebration of hard work and sacrifice Wednesday as six Second Baptist School athletes signed their National Letters of Intent.

Three members of the 2022 TAPPS Division II State Championship baseball team made commitments. Luke Pettitte signed with Dallas Baptist University; Ty Baker will head to Texas A&M and Willey Grayson pledged to the University of St. Thomas.

“This has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid, and my father had the same dream when he was my age,” Pettitte said. “My brother played at Dallas Baptist University when they went to a Super Regional and I spent a lot of time there. I just fell in love with the school. It’s a great program, and it feels like family.”

Baker is a national recruit and will head to College Station. “I hope I can make the Aggie fans proud like I think I have done at Second Baptist,” Baker said. “The Aggies are in my home state and in the best conference (SEC) in the nation. We are going back to Omaha.”

Emily Rogers, a gifted student-athlete who is an all-state softball player and happens to own the school record in the 100m track event for SBS, will take her bat and glove to Colorado School of Mines to play softball.

CJ Hobbs, who owns three SBS distance running records, will run long distance for Dallas Baptist's cross country and track and field programs. “To realize my dream of running at the collegiate level is amazing,” Hobbs said. “It’s a great way to wrap up my high school career. The DBU program had a strong sense of camaraderie and I feel like the coaches are going to help me continue to progress in my career”.

Zeke Bullington,a veteran guard on the #1 ranked (5A, TAPPS) varsity basketball team at SBS, will play basketball for St. Edward’s University.