MONDAY HUDDLE: What will happen to Jimbo Fisher after Aggies hit new low?

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Auburn, Ala.

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week.

Just when it seemed Texas A&M’s season couldn’t get worse, it does

From being ranked No. 7 to start the season to No. 7 in losses on the season.

It’s sure been quite a journey for Texas A&M.

A nightmare season for Texas A&M might have hit its low point on Saturday, when the Aggies lost 13-10 at an Auburn team that recently fired its coach because of a disastrous season itself.

The Aggies didn’t score until the fourth quarter, amassed only 215 yards and just 23:34 of possession time in another hideous display of offense.

Now at 3-7, the unthinkable has happened in that the Aggies won’t qualify for a bowl game, which will cost them 15 practices around the holidays normally allotted to teams that make a bowl.

Of course, much of the anger is squarely on head coach Jimbo Fisher, who is now 37-21 in his career with the Aggies. There have been a lot of freshman among a touted No. 1 recruiting class playing this year, but using growing pains as an excuse is more difficult when considering upperclassmen of other top-10 recruiting classes are on the roster.

The big problem though for those wanting Fisher out is that he would be owed an astronomical $85 million if he is let go, a number that likely will make even the most deep-pocketed of A&M boosters balk.

Then again, there’s been enough embarrassment this season that anything is possible.

At the very least, Fisher will have to make drastic changes to his coaching staff in order to lessen the wrath of boosters.

TCU dominates Texas to continue playoff run

So much for TCU being an underdog going into Austin to face the Longhorns on Saturday.

In yet another impressive performance, the Horned Frogs shined under the lights and on a national stage, earning a 17-10 win at Texas in a game that wasn’t even as close as the score indicated.

The Horned Frogs held the ball for 37:22, limited Texas to 199 yards of total offense and frustrated Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers the entire game.

The only touchdown for Texas was a defensive score late in the game, but TCU simply ran the clock out from there by running the ball down Texas’ throats.

TCU clinched an appearance in the Big 12 title game and a berth in the College Football Playoff seems more possible by the day, although a trip to Waco to face Baylor this week won’t be easy.

Angelo State earns No. 1 seed, bye in first round of Division II tournament

Following a 37-19 win over Midwestern State on Saturday, Angelo State, the country’s No. 2-ranked team in Division II, finished the regular season 10-0.

That was good enough to earn a bye in the first round of the Division II playoffs after the pairings were announced on Sunday.

Angelo State will have the week off before hosting a second-round game between the winner of Bemidji State and Winona State.

Angelo State is looking to improve on its quarterfinal finish from last year.