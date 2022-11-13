Texans update: Brandin Cooks, Maliek Collins, Nico Collins active against Giants

Houston Texans offensive huddle group including Davis Mills (10) Antony Auclair (83) Royce Freeman (26) Nico Collins (12) Brandin Cooks (13) during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – The Texans got some reinforcements Sunday against the New York Giants.

Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks, as expected, is active after missing the Philadephia Eagles game for personal reasons after voicing his displeasure at not being traded at the NFL deadline. He was replaced as team captain by two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil.

The Texans get back starting wide receiver Nico Collins from a groin injury that has sidelined him for two games after getting hurt against the Las Vegas Raiders. Starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins, a key figure in the Texans’ defense as a disruptive three-technique, is also back in the lineup after injuring his chest against the Raiders and missing games against the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Texans deactivated linebacker Neville Hewitt with a hamstring injury along with tight end Brevin Jordan, wide receiver Tyron Johnson, cornerback Isaac Yiadom and offensive tackle Austin Deculus.

Cooks rejoined his teammates on the practice field Wednesday morning after missing a loss to the undefeated Eagles last Thursday for personal reasons.

Cooks became emotional at the NFL trade deadline due to his displeasure when it expired with no trade after the Texans held discussions with multiple teams with no deal reached primarily due to their asking price -- a second-round draft pick and a fourth-round selection, per league sources -- and his $18 million fully guaranteed 2023 salary.

“Look, man, I’m human, I’m frustrated, absolutely,” Cooks said Thursday inside the Texans locker room. “I want to win. That’s not the case as to what’s going on. That’s the way I expressed my emotion. I think we all want to win. We’re all frustrated in some sense. That’s where I stand with that. ..

“Being in the league in general, when you suit up, you want to compete and win games. That’s not going on, so the frustration stems from that and a lot of things.”

Cooks has been welcomed back by his teammates after the dispute with the organization.

“He’s our leader in our receiver room,” wide receiver Chris Moore said. “It’s very important. We love him. He’s a great player, he’s a great leader, he’s a great man. When all that stuff happened, we all know or at least most of us because we’ve all been here a while, that’s just part of the business. You never know really what’s going to happen and either way we’re happy to have him back and see him in the building.”

Now that Cooks is back with the team, there’s a matter of next steps for him and the organization.

What that means for Cooks and the Texans going forward is figuring out how he fits into the game plan after a reduced role during the first eight games of the season for a 1-6-1 squad. Resolving the situation, as far as working out a potential trade to a contender, which nearly happened at the NFL trade deadline, is now a priority for the offseason agenda.

The Texans played without Cooks and Collins, their top two wide receivers, during a 29-17 loss to the Eagles as quarterback Davis Mills passed for 154 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions with Phillip Dorsett and Moore operating as the primary receivers.

Cooks leads the Texans with 32 receptions for 354 yards and one touchdown on 53 targets, considerably less involvement than a year ago when he caught 90 passes for 1,037 yards and six touchdowns on 134 targets. He has a long reception of 44 yards, an average of 50.6 yards per game, a catch percentage of 60.4 percent and an average of 6.7 yards per target.

“It will be great,” Mills said of getting Cooks and Collins back into the offense. “Brandin is going to be back, so excited for those guys.

“Obviously, both are extremely explosive, know the offense really well and we have a lot of chemistry built up from the time we’ve had on tasks. I’m excited for both of those guys to get back into the flow of things.”

Cooks is on pace for 68 receptions for 809 yards for the season. He had two 1,000-yard seasons since joining the Texans in a trade from the Los Angeles Rams in 2020.

When Cooks gets his touches, he’s capable of making a significant impact.

“A lot, he’s one of our biggest playmakers, if not the biggest,” offensive guard A.J. Cann said. “When B gets the ball in his hands, anything can happen. We miss him out there. That’s somebody that we’re excited to have back in this offensive unit.”

The Texans held discussions and drew inquiries from multiple teams, including the Dallas Cowboys late in the process, per a league source.

To trade Cooks, the Texans would likely have had to take on some of his 2023 salary to get the deal done, or Cooks would have had to restructure his contract.

“Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted,” Cooks wrote last week on his verified Twitter account.” Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career "

Ultimately, no deal could be worked out as it was an extremely complicated situation.

Cooks drew trade inquiries and interest from several teams, including the Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and Cowboys, according to league sources.

Cooks signed a two-year, $39.6 million contract extension in April that includes $36 million guaranteed.

“Absolutely, exactly, that’s our teammate, that’s my brother,” offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil said. “I’m always going to love Brandin Cooks. So, open arms all day. That’s my guy.”

Ideally, Cooks wants to play for a contending team and have a major role. The Texans made a good-faith effort to try to trade him, but it didn’t work out.

“We support him no matter what,” Cann said. “People forget in this game that we’re human, that we have personal issues. We’re going to hold it down for him. We’ll be happy to welcome him back with open arms this week.”

Collins, who has recorded 12 tackles, two for losses and three quarterback hits, has made a speedy recovery.

Collins had 2 1/2 sacks and nine tackles for losses last season and has 17 career sacks and 31 tackles for losses.

Nico Collins has caught 18 passes for 305 yards.

“To get them back, of course, is big, two guys that we depend on,” Texans coach Lovie Smith said this week. “Maliek Collins, it all kind of starts with most defenses, interior guys, the closest ones to the quarterback. To be able to get Maliek back is big for us. We missed him an awful lot.

“Nico Collins, one of our best players, too. Big, good target. That has to help. Eventually, getting both of those guys back in the mix will help our team a lot. Absolutely.”

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com