Mission accomplished for the Houston Astros

(David J. Phillip, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. and the Houston Astros celebrate their 4-1 World Series win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Houston.

Hello to all of you Astros fans who are probably still celebrating the World Series championship!

This is KPRC2 sports director Randy McIlvoy checking in with this weeks Astros newsletter.

Mission accomplished as the Astros wrapped up their second World Series title in the last six years when they took down the Phillies in six games, closing it out in front of a sellout crowd in Minute Maid Park.

How did you like that celebration parade downtown?

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, foreground, a prolific Texas gambler, and the Houston Astros players gather before a victory parade for the Houston Astros' World Series baseball championship Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Houston.

News of the week after the parade has been interesting as owner Jim Crane got a one-year deal in place with manager Dusty Baker, securing Baker for 2023. The 73-year-old still has the fire and passion for the game, and of course, loves to win at a high level.

Meanwhile, if you haven’t heard, Friday morning’s news involved owner Jim Crane parting ways with general manager James Click.

Click reportedly was only offered a one-year contract by Crane that Click quickly turned down.

Fresh off leading this team to the World Series championship, Click was deserving of a minimum three-year contract.

I’ve been on record as saying this is a big mistake and that Crane and Click could have cleared up their differences.

So let the off-season begin with free agency where pitcher Justin Verlander has already declared. That said, there’s still an outside chance that he and Crane could come to an agreement.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) works during the first inning in Game 1 of baseball's American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Houston.

That’s all for now, but we of course will be all over any off-season news with the Astros.