Astros’ Jeremy Peña to work a shift at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston this Monday

HOUSTON – Wondering what to do for lunch this Monday?
How about having your lunch served by Astros World Series MVP Jeremy Peña?
This Monday, the MVP will pick up a drive-thru shift at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston.
The location is 7009 Gulf Freeway.
Peña’s shift is scheduled to start at noon.
Peña was awarded MVP after the Astros won the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Nov. 5.
IF YOU GO:
Raising Cane’s
7009 Gulf Freeway (near Woodridge Dr.), Houston
Monday, Nov. 14 starting at noon.
Houston Caniacs, come meet the MVP @Jpena221 Monday at 12! https://t.co/tPT00DXHiG— Raising Cane's (@raisingcanes) November 11, 2022