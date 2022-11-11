Astros’ Jeremy Peña to work a shift at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston this Monday

(David J. Phillip, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena celebrates with the trophy after their 4-1 World Series win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – Wondering what to do for lunch this Monday?

How about having your lunch served by Astros World Series MVP Jeremy Peña?

This Monday, the MVP will pick up a drive-thru shift at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston.

The location is 7009 Gulf Freeway.

Peña’s shift is scheduled to start at noon.

Peña was awarded MVP after the Astros won the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Nov. 5.

IF YOU GO:

Raising Cane’s

7009 Gulf Freeway (near Woodridge Dr.), Houston

Monday, Nov. 14 starting at noon.