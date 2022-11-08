Does Jeremy Peña have a girlfriend?

Jeremy Peña #3 of the Houston Astros poses for photo during Photo Day at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on March 16, 2022 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – He’s a standout rookie. He’s an MVP. He’s a World Series Champion.

But Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña is also a heartthrob.

We saw plenty of proof of that at Monday’s Parade of Champions.

Our crews along the parade route spotted many signs showing love for Peña.

“Houston Life” reporter Melanie Camp spoke to one young woman with a prom proposal.

Melanie Camp finds a Houstonian with a wish at the Houston Astros Parade in Downtown Houston.

So that begs the question. Does Peña have a girlfriend?

We can thank KPRC 2 Sports reporter/anchor Ari Alexander for tracking this down.

As Peña got fitted for a custom grill being created by the famous Johnny Dang Tuesday morning, Ari got the answer.

Jeremy Peña spoke with Ari Alexander about some of the more prevalent signs seen at the Houston Astros World Series Parade.

ARI: “I imagine you saw the dozens if not hundreds of signs wanting to marry you, etc.?”

PEÑA: “I did (laughing) but my girlfriend wasn’t too happy about that.”

You can almost hear hearts shattering across Houston right now.

But ladies, even if Pena can’t give you his heart... hopefully he can give all of Houston more championships in the years to come.