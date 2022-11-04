Houston Texans reeling, what’s holding them back and a potential bright spot

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) carries the ball as he gets tackled by David Long Jr. (51) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 30, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

A week to forget

Two games and two more losses this week to the Titans and Eagles have Houston reeling now at 1-6-1 on the season. Sunday against Tennessee they suffered a 17-10 loss when they couldn’t stop the run and the offense did a disappearing act in the second half. Then on short rest last night a tale of two halves in the 29-17 loss to unbeaten Philly after they were tied 14-14 at halftime. Again, a second half of nothing except a field goal.

What’s holding the Texans back?

I will keep this brief. Their run defense is terrible. Gave up over 300 yards versus Tennessee as Derrick Henry did as he pleased, going for 219 yards. Last night more issues as the Eagles rushed 31 times for 143 yards.

At this rate, I have pretty much seen enough of Davis Mills to know he is not the franchise quarterback of the future. He has shown flashes but that’s not good enough folks!

WR Brandin Cooks is moping because he didn’t get the trade he wanted. Sorry Brandin the contract you signed is not appealing to teams, especially in 2023. Cooks missed Thursday’s game for “personal reasons,” but all indications are he is now unhappy with the Texans and wants to be on a contender. Cooks has been portrayed as a team leader, but now it appears he has turned his back on his teammates this week. Stay classy, Brandin!

Bright spot

That continues to be rookie running back Dameon Pierce. He keeps improving and last night Pierce rushed 27 times for 139 yards which was a 5.1 average per carry. Much better than the 15 totes for 35 yards Sunday against the Titans. On the season he is sitting at 678 yards at the halfway point

What’s ahead?

Texans at Giants Nov. 13

Commanders at Texans Nov. 20

Texans visit Miami Nov. 27.

Will things improve? I don’t see it happening with this group.

Time for GM Nick Caserio to start looking at draft prospects and to starts at quarterback!