Houston Astros fans: We’re all on adrenaline at this point, right?

Framber Valdez #59 of the Houston Astros looks on during batting practice prior to Game Four of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on Nov. 2, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – This is the Houston Astros newsletter emailed out each week by the KPRC 2 Sports team. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters.

Hello to all of you KPRC’ers on this Friday morning!

How little sleep have you all gotten during this Astros playoff run? Has this World Series made it worse? It will all end soon!

If you are like me, sleep is overrated during the playoff push especially when the Astros are on the verge of clinching a title. We are all on adrenaline at this point right?

How they got here

This has been a great series so far for both teams. We are five games in now and the Astros have a 3-2 lead after spending the week in Philly. After losing game three 7-0, the Astros woke up and won game four thanks to a combined no-hitter and then answered again last night with a 3-2 nailbiter in Game 5.

Verlander’s first

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros celebrates after defeating the New York Yankees in game four to win the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 23, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

The big box was finally checked for the Astros ace. Verlander had been 0-6 in his career in the World Series until Thursday night when he earned the win. That was his last start of the season and perhaps his last with Houston as he hits free agency.

What’s ahead?

Momentum is all with the Astros, but closing out any team in any series is the hardest to get done. In 2019, the Astros led the Nationals 3-2 and lost Game 6 and 7 at home to blow the series. I do not see that happening with this special Astros group. Framber Valdez will get the start in Game 6 Saturday night and I fully expect him to deliver like he has done all season in front of what will be a SRO crowd at Minute Maid Park.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

I picked the Astros in seven games, but something tells me it will end in six! Get there early and wear orange!

Get ready H-Town because a parade is coming next week!

See you at Minute Maid Park Saturday!