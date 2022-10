(Copyright (c) 2022 VYPE - All rights reserved)

Clear Falls makes case for top team in Clear Creek ISD

Clear Falls knocked off Clear Lake 28-14 in an important District 24-6A contest.

Falls now plays Clear Creek this weekend with the opportunity to win the district as the Knights hold the head-to-head matchup over Clear Springs.

Running back David Smith continues to lead Clear Falls on the ground as Landon Vessel has had a solid junior season at QB.

VYPE’s Andy Tolbert was on the scene.