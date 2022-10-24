MONDAY HUDDLE: How much heat should Jimbo Fisher get?

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher confers with head line judge Chad Green, left, and referee Ken Williamson during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Arkansas on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Texas A&M won 23-21. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week.

Aggies continue to struggle, but Jimbo Fisher not going anywhere

Texas A&M didn’t start this year wondering if it would make a bowl game by midseason, but that’s the predicament the Aggies are in following a 30-24 loss at South Carolina that put them at 3-4.

But for those who are growing more increasingly frustrated with head coach Jimbo Fisher, particularly since he brought in one of the nation’s top recruiting classes this year, he’ll likely be around a while.

For any impatient boosters who want to get rid of Fisher, they’ll have to pony up $86 million for a buyout after Fisher signed a 10-year, $95 million deal in September 2021.

It could be a case where this year’s struggles are an anomaly, and the highly-touted recruits will pan out once they get through their freshman year growing pains.

That’s of little consolation to Aggies’ fans who wanted to win badly this year, but those supporters look like they’ll just have to grin and bear it for the short term.

Longhorns suffer third loss at Oklahoma State

Speaking of teams already eyeing 2023, Texas might also in that boat after a 41-34 loss at Oklahoma State.

For sure, Texas won’t be making the College Football Playoff with three losses, and barring winning out — a difficult scenario with games at Kansas State and against unbeaten TCU over the next two weeks — a Big 12 title won’t happen either.

The Longhorns might already be planting seeds for next year, so don’t be surprised if more younger players are given playing time.

Tour of NFC North starts well for Cowboys

In a weird scheduling quirk, the Cowboys are in a stretch where they will essentially become the fifth member of the NFC North.

Sunday’s 24-6 win over Detroit at home was the first of four consecutive games against NFC North opponents, with a home game against Chicago up next on Sunday.

If there’s a division to playing to boost one’s record, it’s definitely the NFC North, which might be the weakest in the league.

Minnesota is 5-1, but by no means is considered a powerhouse.

Detroit, Chicago and Green Bay are all below .500 and struggling.