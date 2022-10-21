Texans’ Chris Moore full-go practice, Jon Greenard limited

This is a photo of Chris Moore of the Houston Texans NFL football team. This image reflects the Houston Texans active roster as of Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

HOUSTON – Texans veteran wide receiver Chris Moore returned to practice Thursday morning, participating fully after missing a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a hip injury.

Moore didn’t practice Wednesday.

Moore has eight receptions for 108 yards this season on a dozen targets in four games.

Moore has recorded 76 career receptions for 846 yards and six touchdowns. He caught 21 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns on 22 targets last season.

Starting defensive end Jon Greenard was limited with a calf injury after participating fully Wednesday and missing the Jacksonville game with an ankle injury. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks participated fully after being given a veteran’s rest day Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (knee), wide receiver Nico Collins (Achilles, wrist), defensive end Jerry Hughes (knee) and tight end Brevin Jordan were all upgraded to full participation.

Collins has 15 catches for a team-high 272 yards and is averaging 18.1 yards per reception and is on pace to finish the season with 51 catches for 924 yards. The former third-round draft pick from Michigan has been targeted 27 times, catching more than half his targets.

Collins caught four passes for 65 yards in a road win over the Jaguars.

Rookie linebacker Christian Harris is practicing for the second consecutive week. He has been designated for return from injured reserve, but hasn’t been activated. There’s a strong possibility that happens this week, though, heading into Sunday’s road game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“We like the skill set, the talent of a young player,” Texans coach Lovie Smith said. “You have to keep that in mind it’s his first game in a long period of time. I think he’s grown as much as you can grow without practicing. He’s smart. He’s put in the time. Now, you have to have that first game.

“We have to get him out there and let him start playing. Eventually, that’s what he’ll be able to do. Let’s get to that game. We’re going through a week of practice, see where he is and go from there.”

