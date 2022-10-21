Injury report: Houston Texans rule out defensive end Jon Greenard; TE Brevin Jordan questionable at Las Vegas

(Matt Patterson, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Texans logo is seen in detail on the back of a jersey during an NFL preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, August 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

HOUSTON – Texans starting defensive end Jon Greenard has been ruled out for the second consecutive game.

Greenard injured his calf this week in practice and won’t play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Greenard, a former third-round draft pick from Florida who led the Texans with a career-high eight sacks last season, also missed a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars due to an ankle injury.

Greenard has 1 1/2 sacks, five tackles for losses, and three quarterbacks his this season.

The Texans are expected to go with Rasheem Green as their starting defensive end opposite Jerry Hughes with Mario Addison playing a significant amount of snaps, as they did against the Jaguars during a 13-6 road victory.

Texans veteran wide receiver Chris Moore is officially questionable on the injury report after participating fully after missing a game against the Jaguars due to a hip injury.

Moore didn’t practice Wednesday but is trending toward being available for Sunday’s game.

Moore has eight receptions for 108 yards this season on a dozen targets in four games.

Moore has recorded 76 career receptions for 846 yards and six touchdowns. He caught 21 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns on 22 targets last season.

Tight end Brevin Jordan is questionable on the injury report but is also expected to be available for the game against his hometown Raiders. The former University of Miami standout has three catches for eight yards in two games this season.

