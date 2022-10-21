‘A bit of hope going into the rest of the season’ as Texans come off of first win

Rasheem Green #92 of the Houston Texans in action during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Oct. 9, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Hey guys it’s Ari Alexander, and we got to stay back and relax this week as the Texans enjoyed a bye. Houston is coming off its first win of the season versus Jacksonville and seems to have a bit of hope going into the rest of the season.

Rookies shine

The story this season has been how well many of the Texans rookies have performed, including guys like Derek Stingley, Jr. (who has been lockdown at times), Jalen Pitre (a turnover machine, who recently got his number retired at Stafford High School) and Dameon Pierce, who is among the top 10 in the NFL in rushing yards.

Pierce’s 412 rushing yards is 8th in the NFL, and that includes Week 1 where Pierce was used much less than Rex Burkhead.

With his personality Mr. “Go Country Boy, Go” should be a fan favorite in Houston.

Cooks not cooking

Brandin Cooks was a favorite fantasy target of many experts this season due to Davis Mills’ reliance on the veteran receiver and Cooks’ own track record of success. Cooks has seven catches for 82 yards in Week One, which is a pretty typical output for him. Since, he hasn’t topped the amount of catches, and hasn’t had a yard output above 60.

Davis Mills has largely struggled throughout the season, but has also found other receivers to rely on - including tight ends.

The Texans brass has said all the right things about making sure the team designs plays for Cooks, but so far the output hasn’t been there.

AJ era: After Jack

Sunday’s tilt against the Las Vegas Raiders marks the first Texans game without Jack Easterby since he came into the organization in the Bill O’Brien era. The beleaguered executive and character coach left an interesting legacy. There are still players in the building who were fans, and plenty that didn’t have a close relationship with Easterby.

We’ll see if Houston comes out inspired, or if Easterby’s ouster is even much of a factor in locker room attitude and on-field play.

Next up

The Texans travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders for a 3:05 p.m. kickoff.