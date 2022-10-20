2022 Golden Glove Awards: Houston Astros’ Jeremy Peña, Kyle Tucker named finalists

HOUSTON – Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña and outfielder Kyle Tucker are named finalists for the 2022 Golden Glove Awards.

The list was unveiled on Thursday.

In a report from MLB, Pena’s solo home run during Wednesday night’s Game 1 of the ALCS sent a middle-in slider 386 feet into the Crawford Boxes.

According to MLB, 30 managers and up to six coaches per team vote from a pool of players in their league, with the exception of their own players. The league also collaborates with the Society for American Baseball Research for 25% of its selection total.

Other notable nominees include former Astros SS Carlos Correa, Yankees Pitcher and Houston-native Jameson Taillon, and Dodgers’ RF Mookie Betts. Correa also won the Golden Glove Award in 2021 as an Astro.

Winners of the 2022 Golden Glove Awards will be unveiled prior to the start of Game 4 of the 2022 World Series.

To view the full list of nominees, click here.