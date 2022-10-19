FC Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira named MLS Young Player of the Year

(Lm Otero, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FC Dallas forward Jess Ferreira (10) celebrates his goal with Paul Arriola (7) and other teammates during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

FC Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira has been named Major League Soccer’s Young Player of the Year.

Ferreira had 18 goals this season to match the franchise record. His goals were the third-most for any player under 22 in league history.

He had five multigoal games, including his first career hat trick on March 19 against the Portland Timbers. All three goals came in the span of 10 minutes.

Ferreira, 21, is the second consecutive Dallas player to win the award after Ricardo Pepi was honored last season.

A homegrown player who made his MLS debut in 2017, Ferreira also had five goals this year for the United States. He scored four goals against Grenada in the CONCACAF Nations League in June. He also scored in a World Cup qualifying match against Panama.

The Young Player of the Year award is voted on by current MLS players, technical staffs and the media.

Ferreira won with 32.4% of the total vote, ahead of Atlanta United FC’s Thiago Almada (17.27%) and FC Cincinnati’s Brenner (8.17%).

___

