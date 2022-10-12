‘WHO IS YORDADDY?’ Social media reacts to Astros win in Game 1 of the ALDS

(David J. Phillip, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, left, celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run, walkoff home run against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning in Game 1 of an American League Division Series baseball game in Houston,Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – The Astros trailed for the entire game, but in the KPRC 2 newsroom, we remained glued to our TVs. We knew, along with many in Houston, that magic happens at Minute Maid Park.

Down still in the 9th inning, the tide turned. Two players got on base. Then it was Yordan Alvarez’s turn. One big swing and it was game over for Seattle.

At first, the person behind the Astros twitter feed couldn’t even find the words.

JFDKLAHGEIUOFJAOIVNKDHFEUIPJKFAIOPE — Houston Astros (@astros) October 11, 2022

A minute later -- disbelief.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME YORDAN ALVAREZ — Houston Astros (@astros) October 11, 2022

Then confidence... in the team and the player who demonstrated why he has the nickname Air Yordan.

The Houston Astros tweeted “WHO IS YORDADDY?”

Well-known names in the Houston sports world also took to Twitter to share this big moment.

I’ve been watching the Astros since their first season in 1962, and I’ve never seen a more dramatic moment and a louder crowd. They were beaten, and they came back from the dead. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) October 11, 2022

Robert Ford weighed in on the call he made on SportsTalk 790 -- tweeting “Easily the most unhinged I’ve ever been on-air. The most improbable victory the Astros have had in my time with them. I still can’t believe it.” Click the link to hear the call yourself.

Adam Clanton from SportsTalk 790 tweeted “What an absolute monster. I still can’t believe I just saw that. #LevelUp”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted “Going! Going! Gone! What a walkoff!”

Game 2 is Thursday afternoon in Houston and the Astros will again aim to #LevelUp before traveling to Seattle for Game 3 of the five game series.

MORE REACTIONS TO ALDS GAME 1 WIN

That literally made me cry. I have seen so much magic happen inside Minute Maid Park during October. That place is the best. Ahhh. I can't even. #levelup — Lauren Callender (@Lo_Callender) October 11, 2022

Cannot say enough about how clutch Jeremy Peña’s hit was there.



Shortstops coming up clutch in Houston is a familiar sight #LevelUp — Roosh (@RooshWilliams) October 11, 2022