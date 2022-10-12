‘WHO IS YORDADDY?’ Social media reacts to Astros win in Game 1 of the ALDS

HOUSTON – The Astros trailed for the entire game, but in the KPRC 2 newsroom, we remained glued to our TVs. We knew, along with many in Houston, that magic happens at Minute Maid Park.
Down still in the 9th inning, the tide turned. Two players got on base. Then it was Yordan Alvarez’s turn. One big swing and it was game over for Seattle.
At first, the person behind the Astros twitter feed couldn’t even find the words.
JFDKLAHGEIUOFJAOIVNKDHFEUIPJKFAIOPE— Houston Astros (@astros) October 11, 2022
A minute later -- disbelief.
ARE YOU KIDDING ME YORDAN ALVAREZ— Houston Astros (@astros) October 11, 2022
Then confidence... in the team and the player who demonstrated why he has the nickname Air Yordan.
The Houston Astros tweeted “WHO IS YORDADDY?”
Well-known names in the Houston sports world also took to Twitter to share this big moment.
I’ve been watching the Astros since their first season in 1962, and I’ve never seen a more dramatic moment and a louder crowd. They were beaten, and they came back from the dead.— John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) October 11, 2022
Robert Ford weighed in on the call he made on SportsTalk 790 -- tweeting “Easily the most unhinged I’ve ever been on-air. The most improbable victory the Astros have had in my time with them. I still can’t believe it.” Click the link to hear the call yourself.
Adam Clanton from SportsTalk 790 tweeted “What an absolute monster. I still can’t believe I just saw that. #LevelUp”
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted “Going! Going! Gone! What a walkoff!”
Game 2 is Thursday afternoon in Houston and the Astros will again aim to #LevelUp before traveling to Seattle for Game 3 of the five game series.
MORE REACTIONS TO ALDS GAME 1 WIN
That literally made me cry. I have seen so much magic happen inside Minute Maid Park during October. That place is the best. Ahhh. I can't even. #levelup— Lauren Callender (@Lo_Callender) October 11, 2022
Cannot say enough about how clutch Jeremy Peña’s hit was there.— Roosh (@RooshWilliams) October 11, 2022
Shortstops coming up clutch in Houston is a familiar sight #LevelUp
Astros level up! 🔥⚾ Houston Astros take Game 1 of ALDS with walk-off three-run homer by Yordan Alvarez!!!! Let's GOOOOOOOOOO! https://t.co/wZccBSUWxk pic.twitter.com/XdbiqgnBrV— KPRC 2 Sports (@KPRC2SPORTS) October 11, 2022