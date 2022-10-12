77º

‘WHO IS YORDADDY?’ Social media reacts to Astros win in Game 1 of the ALDS

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, left, celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run, walkoff home run against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning in Game 1 of an American League Division Series baseball game in Houston,Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – The Astros trailed for the entire game, but in the KPRC 2 newsroom, we remained glued to our TVs. We knew, along with many in Houston, that magic happens at Minute Maid Park.

Down still in the 9th inning, the tide turned. Two players got on base. Then it was Yordan Alvarez’s turn. One big swing and it was game over for Seattle.

At first, the person behind the Astros twitter feed couldn’t even find the words.

A minute later -- disbelief.

Then confidence... in the team and the player who demonstrated why he has the nickname Air Yordan.

The Houston Astros tweeted “WHO IS YORDADDY?

Well-known names in the Houston sports world also took to Twitter to share this big moment.

Robert Ford weighed in on the call he made on SportsTalk 790 -- tweeting “Easily the most unhinged I’ve ever been on-air. The most improbable victory the Astros have had in my time with them. I still can’t believe it.” Click the link to hear the call yourself.

Adam Clanton from SportsTalk 790 tweeted “What an absolute monster. I still can’t believe I just saw that. #LevelUp

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted “Going! Going! Gone! What a walkoff!”

Game 2 is Thursday afternoon in Houston and the Astros will again aim to #LevelUp before traveling to Seattle for Game 3 of the five game series.

