Astros, Mariners ALDS Games 3, 4, times are set and if necessary Game 5

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, left, celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run, walkoff home run against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning in Game 1 of an American League Division Series baseball game in Houston,Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – The Astros and Mariners game times have been announced by Major League Baseball. Game 1 was a thriller as the Astros rallied for an 8-7 win thanks to a 3-run walkoff home run from Yordan Alvarez.

The series resumes with Game 2 at Minute Maid Park on Thursday at 2:37 p.m.

The remaining schedule is set as the series will then shift to Seattle this weekend.

Game 3: Saturday 3:07 p.m Central / 1:07 p.m. Pacific at T-Mobile Park

Game 4: Sunday 2:07 p.m. Central/ 12:07 p.m. Pacific at T-Mobile Park

Game 5: Monday 4:07 p.m. Central ( if necessary) at Minute Maid Park

