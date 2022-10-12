Astros, Mariners ALDS Games 3, 4, times are set and if necessary Game 5

HOUSTON – The Astros and Mariners game times have been announced by Major League Baseball. Game 1 was a thriller as the Astros rallied for an 8-7 win thanks to a 3-run walkoff home run from Yordan Alvarez.
The series resumes with Game 2 at Minute Maid Park on Thursday at 2:37 p.m.
The remaining schedule is set as the series will then shift to Seattle this weekend.
Game 3: Saturday 3:07 p.m Central / 1:07 p.m. Pacific at T-Mobile Park
Game 4: Sunday 2:07 p.m. Central/ 12:07 p.m. Pacific at T-Mobile Park
Game 5: Monday 4:07 p.m. Central ( if necessary) at Minute Maid Park
