VYPE Houston Class 6A Top 20 (10.10.22): Mustangs enter Top 10

HOUSTON – There was little movement in this week’s VYPE Houston Class 6A Top 20 rankings following Week 7 action.

The primary shuffle was caused by Klein Cain’s 17-14 loss to Klein Forest. The Hurricanes’ first loss of the season led to a six-spot drop in the rankings by Cain, which fell to No. 14 from No. 8.

The drop pushed Cypress Ranch into the Top 10.

Check out the rest of the Top 20.

VYPE Top 20 Class 6A (Week 8 – 10.10.22)

1) (1) North Shore (6-0) – Defeated Summer Creek 34-27

2) (2) Katy (7-0) – Defeated Paetow 54-0

3) (3) Shadow Creek (6-0) – Defeated Alief Elsik 62-7

4) (4) Atascocita (5-1) – Defeated Beaumont United 38-0

5) (5) Klein Collins (6-0) – Defeated Tomball Memorial 61-49

6) (6) Westfield (5-1) – Defeated Nimitz 63-20

7) (7) New Caney (6-0) – Defeated Conroe 60-28

8) (9) Cy-Fair (5-1) – Defeated Cypress Creek 35-21

9) (10) Deer Park (6-0) – Defeated Pasadena 51-10

10) (11) Cypress Ranch (5-1) – Defeated Cypress Park 56-16

11) (12) CE King (4-2) – Defeated Kingwood 42-21

12) (13) Stratford (5-1) – Defeated Northbrook 52-7

13) (14) Cinco Ranch (5-2) – Defeated Jordan 53-21

14) (8) Klein Cain (5-1) – Lost to Klein Forest 17-14

15) (15) Jersey Village (5-2) – Defeated Cy Ridge 58-3

16) (16) Katy Tompkins (4-2) – BYE

17) (17) Ridge Point (5-2) – Defeated Elkins 54-0

18) (18) The Woodlands (5-2) ­– Defeated Cleveland 70-0

19) (19) Hightower (4-2) – Defeated Fort Bend Dulles 42-14

20) (20) Dickinson (4-2) – Defeated Clear Falls 31-22