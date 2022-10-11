Source: Texans signing K.C. McDermott to practice squad

(Matt Patterson, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Houston Texans logo can be seen in the sun at midfield at NRG Stadium before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

HOUSTON – The Texans are signing offensive lineman K.C. McDermott to their practice squad following a successful workout, according to a league source.

McDermott, 26, a 6′5″, 306-pound former Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants played, worked out for the Texans on Monday.

McDermott went undrafted out of the University of Miami and signed with the Jaguars in 2018.

He was signed by the Giants in September to their practice squad and released eight days later.

McDermott has played in 16 career games with one start, all with the Jaguars.

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com