Strength In Numbers: Oak Girls Have Depth; Boys Led by Boyd

THE KLEIN OAK GIRLS TRACK TEAM HAD A SPECIAL YEAR IN 2021, FINISHING FIFTH OVERALL AT THE UIL STATE MEET.

The VYPE Runner of the Year Gabrielle Hoots paced the Panthers and finished sixth overall at the end of year event. While she has graduated, who will be next to rally the troops?

Klein Oak returns some serious depth in 2022, who had the big-time experience of running at State. Back on the course will be super sophomore Lydia Butler, who finished 25th overall at the State Cross Country Meet. She will be complimented by seniors Elizabeth Winkler (51st), Alaina Nugier (61st) and Danielle Strebel.

Watch out for another pair of underclassmen Jazmin McBride and Andrea Witzketo improve their times and round out the Panthers’ top five. Dezra Daduya and Alejandra Ramon will also be in the mix.

For the boys, Jack Boyd is the district’s top returning runner.The senior finished 84th at State and will lead a team made up of Hunter Hendry, Derek Waite and Jeffrey Nguyen.