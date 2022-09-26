Homegrown: Smith Takes Over Cross Country Program

TYLER SMITH HAS BEEN A LIFER IN KLEIN ISD.

Smith played football and ran track for the Tigers, graduated in 2014 and is now living his dream.

“Having played and graduated from here, I know how serious Klein Collins takes its extracurricular activities,” Smith said. “The atmosphere is very inclusive, and sports are a place where kids can be part of something bigger and build great high school relationships.”

The Klein Collins cross country program going into 2022 is somewhat young, but has a trio of seniors to show the way.

Senior Hope Moon will lead the pack for the girls and senior John Watson will lead the boys. Kristen Gibson and Natalie Ral will also pace the girls team while Leonardo Santos and sophomore Anthony Puguero will round out the boys.

“I’m excited about getting to work with the kids,” Smith, who is also an assistant softball coach, said. “I want them to come in, have a positive attitude and find ways to improve themselves. I love that approach.

“I want them to have a good time, set their goals high and work hard to meet those goals. It’s that simple.”