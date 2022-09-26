A New Vibe: LaChapelle Comes Over From Track to Cross Country

OLIVIA LACHAPELLE TAKES OVER THE KLEIN FOREST GOLDEN EAGLE CROSS COUNTRY TEAMS AND LOOKS TO SHAKE THINGS UP A LITTLE.

“I’m super excited to take this on,” she said. “I’m going to take all my expertise and experience in the track and field world, learn the cross country world and bring it all together. What I bring to the table is a little something new.

“I’m going to tweak some things they’ve done in the past, but they have had some great coaching.”

The headliners for the program includes Liliana Ugarte, Gabriela Romero, Ulises Avila, Alison Doan, Emma Hinojosa, Antonio Delgado and Ismael Vidaurri.

“My goal is to see them reach their goals,” she said. “Every meet I’m looking for new PRs. You have to keep trying to do your best. You have to believe that nothing can stop you. Once you realize that, everything falls into place.”