Hurricanes Are Tracking: Hamilton, Wylie Are State’s Young Challengers

HEAR THAT? THAT ’S THE SOUND OF THE WINDS OF CHANGE.

While Klein Oak and Klein High get all the headlines as it relates to district cross country, there is a sleeping giant starting to stir inside the Klein Cain Hurricane program. You have been alerted.

Start getting used to hearing the name Felicity Hamilton as one of the state’s best long-distance runners. Hamilton finished 11th overall at the UIL State Cross Country Meet as a sophomore (18:07:01) and her best running is ahead of her.

Not far behind her is junior Rebecca Wylie (18:59:01), making for a lethal one-two punch for the Hurricanes. Wylie had a Top 50 finish at State. Seniors Erin McCowen and Megan Avelino are steady and continue to improve while Sara Springett is an impressive sophomore ready to make her mark.

On the boys side, the Hurricanes say goodbye to Micah Hampton — the district’s best runner in 2021. Looking to fill his shoes are seniors Joshua Cohrs and Kaleb Jessie.