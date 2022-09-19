On The Cusp: Koonts, McHugh, Goerlich Make The Bearkats State Contenders

PACING RIGHT BEHIND THE KLEIN OAK PANTHERS AT THE GIRLS STATE MEET WERE THE KLEIN HIGH BEARKATS, WHO FINISHED SIXTH OVERALL AS A TEAM.

The scary thing is that their stars are all coming back with a vengeance. Leading the way is junior Kathryn Koonts, who finished fifth overall at State – the best in the district. She’s a beast and has a lead-by-example style.

Senior Kristen McHugh (54th) is one of the best in the business and could leave a huge legacy as she closes out her Klein career. Sophomore Sophie Goerlich (65th) is a rising runner in the state, while juniors Daniel Mendez, Teia Morris and Genesis Navarro round out the team along with senior Isabella Rivault.

The boys have some solid pieces coming back with a pair of seniors in Thomas Kubala and Gerardo Mendez, who will provide leadership to the underclassmen.